83 more coronavirus deaths take Pakistan’s toll to 4,922

ISLAMABAD : The country reported 2,980 coronavirus cases and 83 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 237,489 and fatalities to 4,922.

2,980 new cases were detected after 21,951 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

91,602 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 140,965 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far.

97,626 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 83,595 in Punjab, 28,681 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,919 in Balochistan, 13, 650 in Islamabad, 1,419 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,595 in Gilgit Baltistan.

‘Covid-19 pandemic accelerating’

Some 400,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported over the weekend and the new coronavirus pandemic shows no sign of slowing down, the World Health Organization said.

“The outbreak is accelerating and we’ve clearly not reached the peak of the pandemic,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.

The World Health Organization also acknowledged that there was “emerging evidence” on airborne transmission of the new coronavirus, after an international group of scientists said it could spread far beyond two metres.