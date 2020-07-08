Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

83 more coronavirus deaths take Pakistan’s toll to 4,922

| July 8, 2020
COVID-19-deaths

ISLAMABAD : The country reported 2,980 coronavirus cases and 83 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 237,489 and fatalities to 4,922.

2,980 new cases were detected after 21,951 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

91,602 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 140,965 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far.

97,626 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 83,595 in Punjab, 28,681 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,919  in Balochistan, 13, 650 in Islamabad, 1,419 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,595 in Gilgit Baltistan.

‘Covid-19 pandemic accelerating’ 

Some 400,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported over the weekend and the new coronavirus pandemic shows no sign of slowing down, the World Health Organization said.

“The outbreak is accelerating and we’ve clearly not reached the peak of the pandemic,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.

The World Health Organization also acknowledged that there was “emerging evidence” on airborne transmission of the new coronavirus, after an international group of scientists said it could spread far beyond two metres.

HEALTH, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

COVID-19-deaths

83 more coronavirus deaths take Pakistan’s toll to 4,922

ISLAMABAD : The country reported 2,980 coronavirus cases and 83 deaths over the past 24Read More

coronavirus-2

2,691 coronavirus cases, 77 deaths reported in country in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The country reported 2,691 coronavirus cases and 77 deaths over the past 24 hours,Read More

  • PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza tests positive for Covid-19

  • Over 131,000 people defeat coronavirus in Pakistan

  • Coronavirus kills 93 more people, infects 3,191 in past 24 hours

  • Pak’s Covid-19 death toll surpasses 4,500 as 78 more people perish in last 24 hours

  • Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll surpasses 4,500 as 78 more people perish in last 24 hours

  • 78 die, 4,339 more test positive for coronavirus in Pakistan in past 24 hours

  • Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) stops private lab from conducting serological tests for COVID-19

  • Coronavirus recoveries in country top 100,000

    • Comments are Closed