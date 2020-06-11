Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

7 virus cases from Pakistan discovered in China

| June 11, 2020
BEIJING, June 11th : Seven COVID-19 cases from Pakistan were discovered in China on June 10 (Wednesday), six in shanghai and one in Jinan, Shandong province.

Chinese mainland reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on June 10, and all of them were imported ones.

Gwadar Pro quoting the data released by China National Health Commission states, amidst imported cases discovered in China on Wednesday, 6 COVID-19 cases discovered in Shanghai were imported from Pakistan.

Two cases of them are Chinese nationals and 4 cases of them are Pakistani.
Up to now, all the 6 imported cases from Pakistan have been transferred to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, 138 close contacts on the same flight have been found and placed under a centralized quarantine for observation.

On the same day, a case of asymptomatic COVID-19 infected imported from Pakistan has been discovered in Jinan, Shandong province.

COVID-19 outbreak in Pakistan has spread rapidly since June 1st. On June 4th, the data of Pakistan’s confirmed cases has exceeded China.

