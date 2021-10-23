Saturday, October 23, 2021
6 Terrorists including BLA Commander killed during IBO: ISPR

| October 23, 2021

RAWALPINDI, OCT 23: On confirmed presence of Terrorists in a Hideout near Jamboro, Harnai, Balochistan, Security Forces conducted IBO  in the area to apprehend a group of externally sponsored  terrorists working against peace in Balochistan. As soon as troops cordoned the area, Terrorists tried to flee from the hideout and opened indiscriminate fire.

A heavy exchange of fire with terrorists continued for a long time. Resultantly, 6  Terrorists including BLA Commander Tariq Alias Nasir got killed. A large cache of arms and ammunition recovered from the hideout. Such IBOs  to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage hard earned opportunity for prosperity and socioeconomic growth of people of Balochistan.

