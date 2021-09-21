3RD CHIEF OF NAVAL STAFF ALL PAKISTAN HOCKEY TOURNAMENT Begins

KARACH, SEPT 21 (DNA) – An impressive opening ceremony of 3rd Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament 2021 was held at Abdul Sattar Edhi International Hockey Stadium Karachi. Honorable Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Upon arrival, the Chief Guest was received by Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest appreciated Pakistan Navy’s role in promoting sports and healthy activities in the country. He commended the efforts made by Pakistan Navy in revival of national sport. He also lauded the efforts put in by all stake holders to make the event successful.

1st edition of the Championship was introduced back in 2016. 2nd edition of the tournament was held at Lahore in 2018. Ever since, it has become a regular and major event on national hockey circuit. Biennial conduct of the tournament is also a manifestation of PN’s commitment towards promotion of national sport.

Top eight teams of the country including Armed Forces teams are participating in the event. The eight sides are divided into two pools and tournament will commence with pool matches followed by semi finals and final. Qualified technical officials of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)/Sindh Hockey Association (SHA) will conduct the matches. Prize money of the tournament is PKR 4.2 M.

Pakistan Navy has always actively pursued the cause of nurturing various sports at national / international level. Apart from Hockey, Pakistan Navy has also been regularly organizing sporting events which include CNS Open Golf, CNS International Squash, CNS Shooting and National Sailing Championships. Pakistan Navy hosted International CISM Sailing Championship a couple of years back in which military teams from 12 different countries participated. In 2018, CNS Open Asian Tour Golf was also hosted by Pakistan Navy with prize money of USD 300000. This initiative of PN not only contributes in generating healthy activities in the society but also helps in project us a ‘Sporting’ image of Pakistan across the globe. Names like Gold Medalists Munir Sadiq, Mamoon Sadiq, Zaka Ullah, Nadia Raees the cricketing sensation Fakhar Zaman and newest Olympian shooter G M Bashir are just to name the few.

The opening ceremony was attended by officers from tri-services, PHF, SHA officials, ex-Olympians/ professionals players and members of Managing Committee of the event along with large number of spectators.