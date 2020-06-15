Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

32 more succumb to COVID-19 in KPK

| June 15, 2020
PESHAWAR, JUN 15 (DNA) – At least 32 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 707.

 

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 459 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 18,472.

“459 new cases confirmed taking total to 18,472. Highest daily death toll reported at 32 (10 Swat, 6 Peshawar, 3 Kohat, 3 Abbottabad, 2 Mardan, 2 Dir Upper, 1 each in Khyber, Swabi, Malakand, Chitral Lower, Hangu, D I Khan) taking total to 707 in KP,” the KP Health Department revealed.

The daily report further said that overall 4,692 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the province. Earlier on June 13, at least 19 more people had died from COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 661, media reported.

According to the provincial health department, a total of 1,035 new cases of coronavirus had been reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 17,450.

As many as 3,849 active patients of the virus had recovered from the ailment so far including 219 new during the past 24 hours. =DNA

