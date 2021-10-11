2nd part of EU-Pakistan Business Forum to be held on Oct 13 in Lahore: EU Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, OCT 11: EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara has said that under the auspices of EU-Pakistan Business Forum 2021, a series of research-based stakeholder conferences is underway in Pakistan to provide business opportunities to the SME sector. Following the successful conference after Islamabad, EU-Pakistan Business Forum is now being held in Lahore on October 13.

Fahad Barlas Convener EU Pakistan Business Forum, said that the participation of SMEs sector would lead to significant progress in development and partnership and selection of such sectors which will significantly increase Pakistan’s exports and create new opportunities for trade and commerce in Pakistan and EU countries.