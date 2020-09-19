26 officials of Islamabad police promoted to next rank

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 19 (DNA) – Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar khan on Saturday gave approval to promote 26 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in next rank.

According to details, a meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee chaired by DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem was held here at Central Police Office which was also attended among others by AIG (Establishment) Kamran Adil, AIG (Special Branch) Muhammad Suleman, SSP (Headquarters) Irfran Tariq, SSP (Traffic) Karraukh Rashid and DSP Legal.

The Committee recommended to promote 26 SIs to the rank of Inspectors. In next phase, Head Constables and inspector would be promoted to the ranks.

IGP Aamir Zulifqar khan has greeted all the promotion holders and hoped that the officers would observe their professional duties with honesty and more responsibility in next ranks.=DNA

