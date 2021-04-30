2,284 motorists fined over wrong parking

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (DNA):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has so far issued fine tickets to around 2,284 motorists this year for parking their vehicles at wrong places in the federal capital.

The authority also impounded some vehicles to relevant police stations, creating problems in smooth flow of traffic during the same period, said an official in ITP.

Talking to APP, he said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) traffic, Farrukh Rashid has directed all zonal DSPs to ensure implementation on traffic laws while demonstrating courteous attitude towards citizens.

The personnel on duty were strictly asked to adopt policy of `Phele Salam- Phir Kalam’ and sensitized the motorists about traffic laws in a professional manner.

The SSP, he said was constantly monitoring the progress of cops, following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jamil ul Rehman to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

SSP appealed the drivers to park their vehicles at designated places instead of occupying footpaths as it was the right of pedestrians to use pathways.

ITP education wing was creating awareness among motorists on wrong parking at various commercial centre and business places.

He, however admitted that lack of parking spaces and significant increase in the number of vehicles during the past few years has contributed alot in traffic problems in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, capital dwellers called for building parking plazas, especially in the city’s commercial centres where the worst traffic congestion could be seen on a daily basis.

They said that shortage of space in the commercial areas was the major reason for traffic congestion, adding that they are often left with no other option but to park their vehicles on the roads and linking streets which only adds to the parking and traffic congestion in the city.

The citizens expressed dismay over the illegal use of green belts as parking places, both by the commercial and non-commercial entities of the city since it creates environmental issues.

“The capital’s initial Master Plan has either been violated or has been amended since commercial areas are increasing without allocating sufficient space for car parks, which compromises the beauty of the city, once declared among the most beautiful cities of the world,” said Babar Saleem, a social activist.

Arsalan, a resident of Sector F-7 stressed the need to sensitise the public to abide by traffic rules and regulations to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

He pointed to the multi-storey parking plazas which have been built in some cities of Punjab, as a possible solution to the capital’s parking issue.