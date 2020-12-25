2023 elections to be held according to new census results: Governor Sindh

KARACHI, DEC 25 (DNA) – Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the 2023 elections will be held in accordance with the results of a new census.

Talking to media persons, Governor Sindh said that the issue regarding MQM’s protest is that local body elections are near and a census cannot be held in just one month. However, he noted that MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s demand for a census in urban areas is legitimate.

He said that preparations for the new census would begin in 2022 and the 2023 elections would be held in accordance with its results.

Earlier in the day, head of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that his party still has reservations regarding the last national census, in which Sindh’s population was deliberately underreported.

Talking to media in Karachi, he said that if there was no engineering in the 2018 elections, all votes would have been cast for MQM. He also clarified that MQM is not being used, otherwise it would not have been talking to the media.

The MQM-P leader said that they are going to engage the public on the issue of census results. He said that he has informed the government about their policy and the party is going to seek the opinion of the public on this issue.

“There are many blocks in Karachi where there are voters but the population was recorded as zero”, he said. The MQM chief said that their demand for a fair census is not political or partisan in nature. = DNA

