Khuli Katcheri held at Pakistan Embassy France

| February 26, 2021
PARIS, FEB 26 – A Khuli Katcheri was held at the Pakistan Embassy here this afternoon. Charge d’Affaires, a.i. Mr. M. Amjad Aziz Qazi listened to the complaints of the members of the Pakistani community in France and gave directions to concerned officers for redressal.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions the event was held online. Members of the Pakistani community, Pakistani students and media persons representing various Pakistani media organizations in France attended the virtual event.
While talking to the participants Mr. Amjad Qazi said that the Embassy would hold Khuli Katcheri on the last Friday of every month. He said the Embassy will keep on providing all possible support to the Pakistani community living in France.
He said the issues raised and complaints made in previous Khuli Katcheri, held a month ago, have been resolved or taken up with concerned departments for redressal.
Members of the community appreciated the role being played by the embassy in timely provision of consular services despite Covid 19 restrictions, especially the support provided in the transportation of dead bodies to Pakistan.
