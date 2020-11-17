Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

AIOU announces results of various academic programs

| November 17, 2020
0

Results can be accessed through university website.  Result cards are also dispatched to the students

DNA
ISLAMABAD – Allama Iqbal Open University has announced the results of programs offered in spring 2020 semester including postgraduate and bachelor’s programs as well as diploma in forensic Science. The results have also been uploaded on the university website and result cards are being dispatched to the students.
Upon the special directives of the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, examinations department has expedited the results compilation process for the rest of the educational programs to follow university’s academic calendar in true letter and spirit.
Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum has directed the heads of all academic, administrative and servicing departments of the university to implement academic calendar in true spirit not only to main academic discipline but also to save precious time of 1.4 million students enrolled in different educational programs of the university at various levels.
PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

00

Industrial Expo connects Pakistan’s companies to top Chinese firms: Peng Zhengwu

DNA ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 – It is for the first time that Pakistan’s small &Read More

0

China, Pakistan explore cold chain cooperation: Chen Lin

DNA BEIJING, Nov. 17  – China’s cold chain technology may help Pakistan reduce loss ofRead More

  • AIOU announces results of various academic programs

  • UK encourages more students from Pakistan

  • COMSTECH webinar explores avenues for vaccine and drug development

  • Qazi Zafar defends his PhD thesis

  • Punjab cabinet meeting ends sans decision on wheat support price

  • Experts discuss outcome of the SCO leaders’ summit

  • No pressure on PM to recognize Israel

  • ‘Practice the democracy you preach,’ Shibli Faraz tells opposition after GB polls

    • Comments are Closed