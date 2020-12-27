13th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto being observed today

LARKANA : The 13th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto is being observed today (Sunday).

The main function of the anniversary will be held at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. All arrangements have been completed in Garhi Khuda Buksh.

For the first time, along with PPP leaders, PDM leaders Maryam Nawaz, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and other party leaders will address the people from the stage of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

The Shrines of martyrs and surrounding areas have been decorated with banners and party flags. Carpets have been set up for the workers to sit on. Walk-through gates have been installed at the entrances of the shrines.

Tightening security arrangements on the occasion of the anniversary, 7,000 police personnel have been deployed, including women commandos and traffic police personnel. The venue will also be monitored by CCTV cameras.

The central leadership, including PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, has arrived in Larkana to attend the anniversary celebrations.

Benazir’s assassination

Weeks before the general elections in the country in 2007, she was targeted in a gun and bomb attack when she was returning after addressing an election rally at Liaquat Bagh of Rawalpindi.

The attack, in which she was killed with scores of her party activists, jolted the political landscape of the country and triggered a frenzy of anarchy and arson attacks that resulted in billions of rupees loss to the country.

Benazir Bhutto is considered one of the most dynamic figures in the world politics and her struggle for democracy was posthumously honored and acknowledged in the world.