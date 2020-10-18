Olyntho Vieira new Brazil envoy to Pakistan

In 2005 he presented a thesis titled International Refugees Protection: the use of resettlement in third countries as the least solution and burden sharing to the program of high studies at the Brazilian diplomatic academy

STAFF REPORT

ISLAMABAD : Olyntho Vieira has been appointed new ambassador of Brazil to Pakistan. Mr. Vieira is a seasoned diplomat having served in various Brazil missions.

He joined the Ministry of External Relations in 1984. After graduating from the Diplomatic Academy in 1985, he started his tenure as Third Secretary of the Diplomatic Service of Brazil, assigned to Personnel Payments Division where he remained up to 1988.

He was appointed adviser to the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic in 1990 where he served till 1991 when he was assigned to the embassy of Brazil in Paris as Second Secretary incharge of financial and administrative matters.

In 1994 he was appointed second secretary of the diplomatic service at the Embassy of Brazil in Montevideo in charge of the Trade Promotion Section. In 1995 he was appointed head of the division responsible or the coordination of the financial and administrative affairs of the diplomatic and consular network of Brazil.

In 1998 he was designated as head of the division of personnel. Between 2000 and 2004 he served in Permanent Representation of Brazil to the United Nations in Geneva as First Secretary and Counselor responsible for human rights, humanitarian and environmental affairs. Between 2015 and 2020 he was the Minster Counselor and Deputy Head of Mission at the Permanent Representation of Brazil to the Council lf the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization.

In 2005 he presented a thesis titled International Refugees Protection: the use of resettlement in third countries as the least solution and burden sharing to the program of high studies at the Brazilian diplomatic academy.