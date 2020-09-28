Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Army captain martyred in South Waziristan attack: ISPR

| September 28, 2020
RAWALPINDI, SEP 28 (DNA) – A Pakistan Army captain embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on the security forces in South Waziristan on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, on the intelligence of terrorist presence in Shakai area of South Wazirstan, the security forces were conducting night patrolling to check terrorists move in the area when the assailants opened fire on the Army personnel.

During the exchange of fire, Captain Abdullah Zafar, 25, resident of Lachi, Kohat while leading his troops embraced shahadat, read the statement. The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a clearance operation, said ISPR.

Earlier on June 21, Pakistan Army captain and a soldier had embraced martyrdom and two others were injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at the convoy of security forces in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

According to ISPR, Pak Army captain and soldier had been martyred while two soldiers were also injured during the exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan. One terrorist had also been killed in retaliation, the military’s media wing had said. =DNA

