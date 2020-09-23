Pak values ties with Qatar: Asad Qaiser

Speaker National Assembly invited Qatari investors to bring their investments in Pakistan to benefit from the conducive environment for investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says Pakistan attaches great importance to relations with Qatar and strongly desires to further cement them.

Talking to Ambassador of State of Qatar Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Al-Thani in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said Qatar has always stood by Pakistan in every difficult hour.

He opined that parliamentary cooperation between legislative bodies of both the brotherly countries would bring them more closer apart from benefiting from each other’s experiences.

The Speaker National Assembly invited Qatari investors to bring their investments in Pakistan to benefit from the conducive environment for investment in Pakistan.

Referring to the CPEC, he said the projects under the umbrella of CPEC will open new horizons for development in the region with creation of new investment and employment opportunities.

He said that cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar in energy sector had helped to meet energy deficit in the country.

Ambassador of State of Qatar Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Al Thani said that Qatar values its close ties with Pakistan.

He said that his country considers Pakistan, a brother and an important trading partner. He said that Qatar will continue cooperation with Pakistan in all fields.

He informed the Speaker that Qatari investors want to bring investment in Pakistan in all sectors specially energy sector.

He said that Qatar will continue all possible cooperation with Pakistan to strengthen its economy.

He further informed that collaboration in diverse sectors of economy was being actively pursued at state Level from both sides.