Hotel One Airport to open in the City of lights, Karachi

The purpose built 100-room contemporary hotel to feature dining outlets, event spaces right next to Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

DNA

Karachi, SEPT 18 – To redefine the modern travel experience by opening a brand-new hotel near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Hashoo Group has collaborated with Ghani Builders & Developers (Pvt) Ltd.

Hashoo Group is the leading and largest chain of hotels in Pakistan, whereas Ghani Builders & Developers (Pvt) Ltd, one of the most trusted names in real estate development and construction.

For this, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two companies on Thursday, 17th September 2020. The MoU was signed by Mr. Haseeb A. Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer, Hashoo Group Hospitality Division, and Mr. Jawed Iqbal, Managing Director Ghani Builders & Developers (Pvt) Ltd.

At the MoU signing ceremony, Mr. Haseeb A. Gardezi said, “Hotel One is the fastest growing chain of select-service hotels in Pakistan which is contributing to the economy by providing jobs and by strengthening the tourism infrastructure by providing affordable accommodation. We are pleased to collaborate with Ghani Builders & Developers (Pvt) Ltd, for the opening of the upcoming Hotel One next to the Karachi airport. The hotel is sure to offer a comfortable travel experience, a convenient location for domestic and international travellers along with a wide range of facilities.”

He further said: ”Our investors have full confidence in Hotel One’s management model and we are also very focused delivering maximum returns to them which is why in the near future you will Insha Allah find Hotel One in every city of Pakistan.”

Mr. Jawed Iqbal, said, “This hotel will be strategically located next to Jinnah International Airport Karachi, with its prime location it will provide easy access as an economic and transit hub of the city, where guests will be able to save their commute time instead of travelling to the city to find a good quality hotel.” Mr. Jawed also thanked Hashoo Group for the collaboration between the two organisations and mentioned that the hotel will be ready by August 2022.

The upcoming Hotel One – Airport Karachi will attract both domestic and international guests, offering them quality accommodation and services in the proximity of the Karachi Airport, housing a variety of dining outlets, a Health Club, and banquet spaces, the hotel is designed to help guests feel energised, productive, and at home.

Catering to the business travellers, the hotel will offer them meeting rooms equipped with the latest technology, business services and a dedicated team to deliver seamless business experiences.