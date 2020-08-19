Run for Kashmir and Roshan digital account launched in Paris

DNA

PARIS, AUG 19 – An event was held at the Embassy of Pakistan to launch Run for Kashmir tele-marathon cellphone application and Roshan Digital Account. Members of Pakistani and Kashmir community in Paris and officers of the embassy attended the event.

While explaining the concept behind the app Charge d’Affaires Mr. M. Amjad Aziz Qazi said that virtual Run for Kashmir is a global humanitarian effort aimed at creating awareness about the atrocities being committed by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said IIOJK has been under the Indian military siege and its status has unilaterally been changed by the Indian government. Our small steps counted by this app will go a long way in giving our Kashmiri brethren a ray of hope that people living across the world are behind their cause, he added.

Mr. Qazi invited members of the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora to form teams and take part in this effort while ensuring following social distancing guidelines in order to slow the spread of Covid-19 virus.

A presentation was also given on the Run for Kashmir app.

While introducing the Roshan Digital Account, Charge d’Affaires said that this would usher in a new era in banking in Pakistan. He regarded it a major initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan, which would provide innovative banking solutions to millions of overseas Pakistanis, allowing them to undertake banking, payment and investment activities in Pakistan.

Mr. Qazi said the Roshan Digital Account will integrate the Pakistani diaspora fully into the Pakistani banking and digital payments system providing them access to all conventional account services, including funds transfer, bill payments for their families, e-commerce and other payments in Pakistan in addition to investing in stock market and fixed deposit products offered by banks.

Country Manager of National Bank of Pakistan in France, Mr. Mohammad Yaqoob apprised the participants of the account opening and operation details.