Prime Minister should order an inquiry into the conspiracy to destroy the zoo: Ajmal Baloch

| August 11, 2020
ISLAMABAD, AUG 11 –  Ajmal Baloch, President, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran and Traders Action Committee, Islamabad, Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Khalid Mahmood Chaudhry, Secretary, Traders Action Committee, Islamabad, have said that entertainment like Islamabad Zoo should end.

 

It is a violation of basic human rights. The tigers have been killed deliberately.  Attempts are being made to kill lions and shift other animals from here. This is definitely being done under a conspiracy.

 

Ajmal Baloch said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should inquire from an honest officer about this incident and take responsibility.  He further said that IG Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar Khan should immediately issue arrest warrants for the accused named in the FIR.

 

He also said that it was incomprehensible why the land of an amusement park was being vacated.  Not acceptable to citizens.  Islamabad businessmen and citizens will start a protest movement for the restoration of the zoo from next week.  Also in the Islamabad High Court today, Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed contempt and issued contempt notices to wildlife officers, including two ministers.  Ajmal Baloch also appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad to take cognizance of the incident and restore the former status of the zoo.

