DNA

BEIJING, April 22 () China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC) donated RMB10 million worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators to the Pakistan, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to Hear Pro App, the emergency medical supplies will be delivered to Pakistan by three planes of the company, and a medical team will also be sent to assist the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

A donation ceremony was held here, attended by Ambassador Naghmana A. Hashmi and Mr. Yao Wen, Deputy Director General, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Lei Mingshan, Chairman of China Three Gorges Corporation and senior officials from Chinese government and corporate sector were also at the event.

China Three Gorges Corporation is a leading Chinese enterprise engaged in several power projects worth $6 billion in Pakistan.

The donated medical supplies include a vast quantity of disposable surgical masks, N-95 masks, protective clothing and portable ventilators.

The critical medical supplies, aimed at reinforcing Pakistan’s disease prevention and control measures in its fight against COVID-19 epidemic, would be transported via several special flights chartered by CTGC in coming days.

Speaking at the occasion, the participants underscored that medical supplies donated by CTGC are a demonstration of strong commitment and support that Chinese government, corporate sector and general public have extended to Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19.

The participants reaffirmed China’s firm resolve to stand by Pakistan in its fight against the virus.

Thanking the participants for their warm sentiments of goodwill and support, Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi appreciated CTGC for its generous contribution for improving Pakistan’s capacity in its efforts to curb and contain the viral epidemic.

She highlighted that Pakistan Embassy, over the past few weeks, has been the recipient of overwhelming donations of critical medical supplies from cross-section of Chinese society, thereby adding another chapter to remarkable history of bilateral ties between the two countries.

On behalf of the NDMA, the Ambassador also received the certificate of handing-over of donations from Mr. Lei Mingshan, the Chairman of CTGC.