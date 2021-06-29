Zobaida Jalal meets Pak-Belarus PFG

DNA

MINSK: On 28 June, Federal Minister for Defence Production of Pakistan, Zobaida Jalal held a detailed meeting with members of Pak-Belarus Parliamentary Friendship (Pak-Belarus PFG) at Belarus Parliament.

Chairman of the standing committee on International Affairs Andrei Savinykh extended a warm welcome to the Minister and delegation, shared his perspectives on the regional situation and shared the desire for closer collaboration between the two countries.

Ms Zobaida Jalal highlighted on the current state of bilateral relationship and prospects for future development of cooperation in different domains.

Expressing her complete satisfaction over the proceedings of her visit to Minsk in connection with MILEX exhibition, she expressed her hope that the visit will further provide fresh impetus to strengthening cooperation between the two countries and will lead to concrete results in the future.

Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognise Belarus after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. Pakistan and Belarus have held relations since then. On June 14, 2019 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Heads of State Council in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic the President of the Republic of Belarus H.E. Alexander Lukashenko met with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan H.E. Imran Khan. The mutual will to develop the dialogue in the political sphere is fixed in the Islamabad Declaration of Belarus-Pakistan Partnership signed on May 29, 2015, the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed on August 10, 2015 and the Joint Statement of the President of the Republic of Belarus and the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed on October 5, 2016. Belarus and Pakistan are closely cooperating on the international arena in addressing pressing issues of the global and regional agenda. Effective interaction in this direction is ensured by the functioning of a permanent mechanism of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries. The first and second round of political consultations were held in Islamabad on November 13-14, 2014 and October 8-9, 2015 respectively, the third round was held on May 11, 2017 in Minsk.