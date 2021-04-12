Zia Shahid passes away
Lahore: Senior Journalist Zia Shahid passed away in Lahore. Zia Shahid was serving as Chief Editor of Urdu newspaper Daily Khabrain. He was regarded as one of the most credible journalist of print media. His network of Khabrain group of newspapers is one of the largest in the country. His services for the journalism in Pakistan shall be remembered.
« Terror financing: UK move not fact based (Previous News)
(Next News) Tearing up show-cause undemocratic »
Related News
Tearing up show-cause undemocratic
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah said that Senate opposition leader was electedRead More
Zia Shahid passes away
Lahore: Senior Journalist Zia Shahid passed away in Lahore. Zia Shahid was serving as ChiefRead More
Comments are Closed