Monday, April 12, 2021
Zia Shahid passes away

| April 12, 2021

Lahore: Senior Journalist Zia Shahid passed away in Lahore. Zia Shahid was serving as Chief Editor of Urdu newspaper Daily Khabrain. He was regarded as one of the most credible journalist of print media. His network of Khabrain group of newspapers is one of the largest in the country. His services for the journalism in Pakistan shall be remembered.

