Zahid Hafeez Ch posted as new FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, AUG 05 (DNA) – Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary has been appointed as Spokesperson at Foreign Office. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry was serving as DG South Asia and SAARC. Notification for the appointment of a new Foreign Office spokesman is likely to be issued soon. Outgoing spokesperson Ms Aisha Farooqui is going for official training.

It is pertinent here to mention that Senior diplomat Aisha Farooqui had been appointed as the new Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on July 19. Aisha Farooqui had become the third female to take charge as the MoFA’s Spokesperson.

She served as Pakistan’s Consul General in Houston. She had replaced Dr Mohammad Faisal, who had been nominated as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany.

Aisha Farooqui as a diplomat had a diverse career profile spanning more than two decades. She has served abroad in Pakistan’s Missions in France, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Turkey and the United States, as well as at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad. =DNA

