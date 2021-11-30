Youth’s needs to be mainstreamed in climate process: Amin

ISLAMABAD, NOV 30: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Tuesday said the future of youth was at stake due to increasing global environmental degradation and they should be mainstreamed in the major climate process.

Addressing the Post-COP-26 Glasgow discussion held here organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), the SAPM shed light on the achievements made by the country at the global climate change moot and its international agreements aimed at addressing climate change and biodiversity conservation.

Amin said the country’s delegation at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) was headed by him that also set up an attractive pavilion at the platform. “Our pavilion has been the busiest one at the COP-26 that attracted many international stakeholders to attend our sideline meetings,” he added.

The SAPM mentioned that the delegation organized 25 sideline events with one of the most senior panelists on board during the discussion and also held 50 bilateral meetings where the delegation under his leadership met heads of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), ministers of various countries and others.

He underscored that the Country Statement delivered by him at COP-26 was well-received by the world. “We highlighted in the Statement that being less than one percent emitter of greenhouse gases (GHGs), Pakistan is facing massive impacts of climate change and has become fed up of international talks rather demands the world make practical actions,” he added.