Would’ve been married to Alia if the pandemic hadn’t hit our lives, says Ranbir Kapoor

Following rumours about hookups and breakups with multiple celebs from Bollywood, heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has finally broken the silence on his relationship with Alia Bhatt, telling fans that he is ready to take the next step.

Kapoor, who has otherwise been protective about his personal life and shy about speaking too much about his current partner and superstar Alia Bhatt, revealed in an interview with Rajeev Masand how tying the knot was not only on the table and but also in the near future.

Amused, the host reminded him how during their first interview together around 13 years ago, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani star had revealed wanting to be married by 32, and settled with kids by 34.

“I missed that deadline by 6 years,” Ranbir laughed, adding that the goal “would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn’t hit our lives”.

“I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he continued, hoping the next year would be professionally and personally very exciting.

The duo’s upcoming project Brahmastra, which is their first release together, was initially set to release on December 4, but has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Revealing the process of choosing what films he works in, Kapoor defined it as a mixture of “instinct, gut feeling, timing, at what point in time the film has come, the director, story and character”.

“You can’t like something and confuse yourself by giving it to other people to read the material, but mostly it’s instinct,” he said, adding that he takes the decision as a personal one and doesn’t depend on guidance from other people, despite often being told to.