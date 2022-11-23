Winter knocks door, mercury drops to 16.5 C in night

KARACHI, NOV 23 (DNA) — The mercury drops in the port city in the night as the metropolis experiencing cold weather in nights. Karachi is waiting for cold weather amid mercury drop to 16.5 degrees Celsius last night – the lowest of the current season so far – the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Wednesday.

Dry weather with cool night and misty morning likely to prevail over the plain areas of Sindh with the begining of cold weather. Maximum temperature today expected between 30 to 32 degree Celsius with no chances of precipitation.

Minimum temperature will be 16.5 degree Celsius today. The wind direction has been Northeasterly while the wind speed has been 13 kilometers per hour, according to the weather department. The temperature is expected to further drop in coming nights. =DNA