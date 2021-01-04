Williamson, Nicholls take strong position for New Zealand in second Test

Christchurch : Skipper Kane Williamson and his partner Henry Nicholls put up a strong 215-runs partnership as New Zealand scored 286-3 with just 11 runs behind at stumps on Day 3 of the second Test against Pakistan.

Williamson scored his first Test century at Christchurch and took his partner Nicholls alongside him after joining hands at 71-3. The right-handed batsman remained not out for 112 off 175 balls with 16 boundaries in his account.

Whereas, Nicholls supported his captain throughout and remained not out for 89 off 186 balls laced with eight boundaries.

Starting their batting in reply to Pakistan’s 297-10, New Zealand got a steady start by openers Tom Latham (33) and Tom Blundell (16) who scored 52 runs together. But, both fell in quick successions to leave New Zealand tottering at 52-2.

Ross Taylor tried to support the hosts but couldn’t continue for long and fell to Mohammad Abbas after scoring 12.

Later on, Williamson and Nicholls absorbed all the pressure and stayed at the crease till day’s end.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abbas, and Faheem Ashraf bagged a wicket each for Pakistan.