Wednesday, October 13, 2021
White House calls on North Korea to refrain from escalatory actions

October 13, 2021

WASHINGTON, OCT 13: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, in a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Suh Hoon, stressed the need for North Korea to “refrain from escalatory actions and also reaffirmed U.S. support for inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation,” the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

