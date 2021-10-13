White House calls on North Korea to refrain from escalatory actions
WASHINGTON, OCT 13: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, in a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Suh Hoon, stressed the need for North Korea to “refrain from escalatory actions and also reaffirmed U.S. support for inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation,” the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
