WhatsApp Assures Users ‘End-To-End Encryption Will Never Change’

| January 26, 2021
In another attempt to regain the trust of users, WhatsApp has reiterated that the conversation of users on the platform will remain ‘protected’ as there is no way for end-to-end encryption of chats to change.

“Whatever you share on WhatsApp, stays between you. That’s because your personal messages are protected by end-to-end encryption and that will never change,” WhatsApp said on its official Twitter account.

Previously, WhatsApp had also announced putting off its new business plans till after May 2020 and reached out to its users to explain the policy by putting up a series of “statuses” on the messaging app.

