Webinar on human security situation in Afghanistan

The human security institute has organized a webinar on prospects of Human Security in Afghanistan

Arij Ghaznvi

ISLAMABAD: The human Security Institute organized a webinar on prospects of Human Security in Afghanistan on Monday. A wide array of stakeholders had joined as speakers especially Amb. Asif Durrani, Dr Salma Malik, Dr Husnul Amin, Brig Mehmood Shah and the Chief Guest Mr Saleem Safi.

Ambassador Durrani emphasized upon the importance of Afghanistan being a neighboring country that there will be a spillover effect in terms of hostility, honor and revenge. Dr Salma mostly focused on the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by explaining that how children, women and especially refugees are affected by this political vacuum created in Afghanistan. Dr Husnul Amin also shed light on humanity being compromised be it freedom of social life or political freedom. Brig Mahmood Shah highlighted that there must be no external interference in the politics of the Afghan Taliban to peacefully settle the issue. Saleem Safi pointed out some ignored areas by sharing his views on the celebrations of Taliban’ control in Afghanistan.

He explained that there are two possibilities one is the recognition and the other is non-recognition of the Taliban Internationally. The latter case would result in two ways first, it would be suicide for Pakistan and second, the Taliban might reverse in their socio-political affairs. The director-general THSI MrRafique Ahmed Qureshi concluded the event by saying that a great debate of political settlement is going on. Amid this, there must be measures to ensure, enforce and strengthen Human Security in Afghanistan as humans are the most affected subjects for decades. He also thanked the speakers for gracing the event and re uttered that the human security institute will raise the voice for the security of human rights on every platform.