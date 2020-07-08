On 8th July 2020, Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad organized a Webinar “China-India Border Standoff & Strategic Implications for Islamabad”. The aim of the Webinar was to discuss the recent border tensions between China-India and its impact on regional security and stability.

Maj Gen Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery (Retd), President CGSS commenced the webinar and stated that China has never been an expansionist state and has never followed an aggressive policy. However, India has continued to follow its traditional policy of absorbing territory gradually. They have been doing this to Pakistan and now China. It is clear that China is no longer reluctant to act militarily if its core interests are threatened.

Ambassador Riaz Khokhar, Former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan stated that India came up with new maps, thereby prompting the whole crisis. It has been vocal about not only recovering Azad Kashmir but GB and Aksai Chin as well. India is now projecting itself as a victim and seeks attention from western powers especially the US, as in US there is mounting anti-China sentiment and China is seen as a challenger to its global status.

Mr. Victor Zhikai GAO, Chair Professor Soochow University & Vice President, Center for China & Globalization, Beijing, China mentioned the Tonya- Harding syndrome in China-US relations. He stated that the goal of whacking Chinese kneecaps to prevent China’s steady rise, is a futile attempt by US. China will be significantly larger and more impactful than US in next few years and US will have to accept this reality. He further said that war is against China’s fundamental interests of peace and mutual peaceful coexistence, and India’s fundamental interest of industrialization. Moreover, any military escalation will be a drain on resources for both the countries, though more detrimental for India.

Lt Gen Tariq Waseem Ghazi, HI (M), (Retd), Former Defence Secretary of Pakistan stated that China has the capability to respond to India’s aggression both diplomatically and militarily but it has refrained from doing so, keeping in view its diplomatic and strategic domain in the region. India has been falsely propagating against China. Pakistan and China need to further strengthen and build a greater collation, partnership and mutual relations.

Ambassador Zamir Akram, Former Permanent Representative to the UN, stated that a new cold war has been initiated hinting towards a tri-polar world. America has been promoting and supporting Indian aggression in the region causing a threat to regional peace. He stated that the immediate trigger to resurface the issue was Modi Government’s decision to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir. The danger of standoff escalating into wider confrontation cannot be ruled out.

Prof. Huang Yunsong, Associate Dean, School of International Studies, Sichuan University, Chengdu, China stated that India has over estimated their military strength imagining that China will succumb to its tactics but our message to India is very clear. China will not allow violation of its sovereignty. He appreciated Pakistan’s commitment towards CPEC projects.

Maj Gen Ijaz Awan, HI(M), (Retd), Defence Analyst commented that recent developments have brought Pakistan and China close than ever before, thus there is a need to enhance strategic cooperation to guard their joint territorial integrity and Strategic interests.

The Webinar was attended by 50 participants and was moderated by Lt Col Khalid Taimur Akram (Retd), Executive Director, CGSS.