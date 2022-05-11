We have to avail opportunity to increase trade with Belarus: Masood-ur-Rehman

ISLAMABAD, MAY 11: /DNA/ – An important meeting of the Pakistan Belarusian Business Council was held yesterday under the Chairmanship of Saad Masood-ur-Rehman, Chairman, FPCCI Pakistan Belarusian Business Council at the FPCCI Capital Office Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by FPCCI Vice Presidents Umar Masood-ur-Rehman, Haji Jamaluddin, Skardu Chamber President Arif Malik, Mardan Chamber Senior Vice President Muhammad Fayyaz, Member Amin Butt and FPCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Sulaiman Chawla. , Shehryar Ali, Haroons and various members also participated via video link.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice President and Chairman of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Umar Masood-ur-Rehman, Vice President Haji Jamaluddin, Chairman of the Belarus Pakistan Business Council and President of the Chamber of Commerce Mardan Saad Masood-ur-Rehman said that Trade between Pakistan and Belarus is very low. Currently, Pakistan has to avail the opportunity to promote trade with Belarus and also increase exports, Pakistani government and traders should take full advantage of the cooperation of Belarusian Embassy in Pakistan.

Umar Masood-ur-Rehman, Haji Jamal-ud-Din and Saad Masood-ur-Rehman condemn that Pakistan’s trade with Central Asian and European countries takes place through Afghanistan. Rice, canoes and other goods are passing through Afghanistan. Pakistani traders sell goods to Afghani traders who further sell those goods to Central Asian and European countries. “It is a alarming situation that there are no records of our export to countries.

He further stated that if Afghanistan transit trade and banking channels has given to Pakistani traders then our trade and exports both will be increase and accordingly we will avail the direct benefits of trade and exports with Central Asian and European countries. He also said that a large trade delegation is visiting Belarus to promote trade between Pakistan and Belarus and it will bring closer the business communities of both the countries.