WB will provide $188m to support Pak disaster resilience, ecosystem restoration initiatives

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (DNA): The World Bank will provide 188 million dollars

to Pakistan to support Islamabad’s disaster resilience and ecosystem

restoration initiatives.

In a press releases Sunday, Spokesperson of Ministry of Climate Change

Muhammad Saleem said that the financial assistance will help to improve

reliable and timely weather forecasting, disaster risk management and to

tackle growing environmental challenges.

“The World Bank has conveyed its willingness to the government of

Pakistan for providing funding support for an ambitious five-year US$

188 million ‘Pakistan Hydromet and Ecosystem Restoration Services

(PHERS)’ project, which would conclude during the financial year

2024-25,” he said while sharing details of the bilateral partnership.

The climate change ministry official said further that in this regard an

agreement-signing ceremony has been scheduled to be held on June 1 in

the climate change ministry, which would be led by the Prime Minister’s

Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and the World Bank’s Country

Director for Pakistan Illango Patchamuthu.

The ceremony would be attended, among others, by top key government

officials of the climate change ministry, Economic Affairs Division,

Aviation Division, chief executive officer of the National Disaster Risk

Management Fund Pakistan, Pakistan Meteorological Department and

National Disaster Management Authority, according to Saleem.

Spelling out details of the project, he said that the Pakistan Hydromet

and Ecosystem Restoration Services project would be implemented through

the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) Pakistan, a

government-owned company established under Section 42 of the Companies

Act 2017 and managed by the climate change ministry.

Explaining about components and subcomponents of the project, the

climate change media focal person Muhammad Saleem said that the project

comprises two components, namely: ‘Hydro-meteorological and Climate

Service’ and ‘Disaster Risk Management’.

The first component has been further divided in the four sub-components,

namely: Institutional Strengthening and Capacity Building, Modernization

of the Observation Infrastructure; Data Management, and Forecasting

Systems; Enhancing the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD)

Service Delivery and Building Partnerships with the Private Sector; and

the last is the Project Management, Systems Integration and Monitoring

and Implementation Support of PMD.

The second component ‘Disaster Risk Management’ has been divided into

three sub-components, namely: Legal Policy and Institutional

Strengthening; Infrastructure for Resilience and the Project Management,

Monitoring, and Implementation Support of NDMA, he added.

The climate change official remarked that Pakistan has gained credible

and proven experience by undertaking a much wider eco-system restoration

Initiative by successfully implementing a world-acclaimed five-year

Billion Tree Tsunami project in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and now through the

implementation of the upscale initiative ‘10 Billion Tree Tsunami

Programme’ as a part of the present government’s green and clean

Pakistan political manifesto and which aims to restore Pakistan’s green

cover and protect wildlife, their habitats and conserve biodiversity

ecosystems and rapidly depleting natural resources such as land and

water.

However, the new ambitious project ‘Pakistan Hydromet and Ecosystem

Restoration Services’ to be implemented from this year in partnership

with the World Bank and various government entities is actually a plan

of actions, which builds on evidence and experience of the eco-system

restoration gained as a part of the UN Decade for Eco-System Restoration

(2020-2030) programme.

Besides, the project is set to act as an effective vehicle to manage

risks of environmental degradation and climate change while

simultaneously driving economic growth, livelihoods and poverty

eradication, Saleem said.

Elucidating upon foremost objectives of the project, the climate change

official said that facilitating transition towards environmentally

resilient Pakistan by main streaming adaptation and mitigation through

afforestation, biodiversity conservation, enabling and enhancing policy

environment consistent with the objectives outlined in Pakistan’s

Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) also called national carbon

reduction roadmap and enhancing resilience within and across forestry,

agriculture, oceans and food systems, including through biodiversity

conservation, leveraging supply chains and technology; attaining Land

Degradation Neutrality (LDN) by restoring at least 30% of degraded

forest, 5% of degraded cropland, 6% of degraded grassland (rangeland)

and 10% of degraded wetlands in Pakistan by 2030 are among the key

objectives of the World Bank-funded US$ 188 million project.

Highlighting the importance of the project in terms of boosting

country’s climate resilience and ecosystem restoration by stemming

biodiversity loss, the climate change media focal person Muhammad Saleem

highlighted that Pakistan was ranked among top-ten country by the

Germanwatch Climate Risk Index 2019 because of negative socio-economic

impacts of climate change-caused disasters and its

climate-vulnerability.

“Thus, investing in climate resilience initiatives for protecting

socio-economic sectors, particularly water, energy and agriculture from

fallouts of the climate change is vital for mitigating the country’s

overall climate-vulnerability and protecting lives and livelihoods of

the people,” he emphasised. DNA