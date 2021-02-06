War cannot return to Pakistan’s border, this is our red line: Moeed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan s National Security

Adviser Moeed Yousuf has said that the United States should not come to

us to solve the Afghan problem by force. War on the Pakistani border

cannot return, this is Pakistan s red line.

In an exclusive interview with a private television channel, the

National Security Adviser said that the Afghan peace agreement could not

have reached this point without Pakistan.

Earlier, the United States used to say do more, but now the United

States has recognized Pakistan s efforts for an Afghan peace agreement.

The agreement is signed between the Afghan parties and the United States

is a signatory.

He said that whatever decision Afghans will take, we will accept it. A

decision was taken with great effort in Doha. Pakistan has a very

important role to play in the Doha peace agreement.

If the benchmark changes every day, the problems will increase. If a

change is required, the Afghan parties should sit down and decide.

Continuing Moeed Yousaf said that no change can be brought about through

coercion.

To a question that about the reports of revision of the peace agreement

by the United States, to which he replied that the United States should

not come to us to solve the problem by force. War cannot return to

Pakistan s border, this is Pakistan s red line.

He said that when negotiations take place, everyone has to show

flexibility, success will come only when the Afghan parties decide by

consensus, Pakistan is just a facilitator, what the US wants is an

agreement to go along with it.

