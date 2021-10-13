Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Main Menu

Vladimir Putin severely criticizes U.S. for leading to humanitarian tragedy in conflict-hit Afghanistan

| October 13, 2021

MOSCOW, OCT 13: The United States‘ involvement in Afghanistan has led to tragedy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, one week before Russia is due to host the Taliban in Moscow.

After the United States and its allies withdrew their troops earlier this year after 20 years on the ground, the Taliban seized power in a lightning advance and the previous government collapsed.

PUTIN CALLS FOR CONSTRUCTIVE TALKS ON ARMS CONTROL WITH U.S.

Putin also said that Russia was ready for constructive talks on arms control with the United States and that Moscow was not threatening any other countries with its advanced weapons.

Putin made the comments at an energy conference in Moscow.

AFGHANISTAN, PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Vladimir Putin severely criticizes U.S. for leading to humanitarian tragedy in conflict-hit Afghanistan

MOSCOW, OCT 13: The United States‘ involvement in Afghanistan has led to tragedy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday,Read More

Taliban warn US, EU of refugees if Afghan sanctions continue

KABUL, OCT 13: Afghanistan’s new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continuedRead More

Comments are Closed