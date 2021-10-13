Vladimir Putin severely criticizes U.S. for leading to humanitarian tragedy in conflict-hit Afghanistan

MOSCOW, OCT 13: The United States‘ involvement in Afghanistan has led to tragedy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, one week before Russia is due to host the Taliban in Moscow.

After the United States and its allies withdrew their troops earlier this year after 20 years on the ground, the Taliban seized power in a lightning advance and the previous government collapsed.

PUTIN CALLS FOR CONSTRUCTIVE TALKS ON ARMS CONTROL WITH U.S.

Putin also said that Russia was ready for constructive talks on arms control with the United States and that Moscow was not threatening any other countries with its advanced weapons.

Putin made the comments at an energy conference in Moscow.