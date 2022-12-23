Vladimir Norov meets President of All Nippon Airlines

: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov met with the President of All Nippon Airlines, Shinichi Inoue, in Tokyo. An exchange of views took place on the prospects for further strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of tourism and aviation. The Japanese side positively assessed the results of the work carried out in our country to actively develop tourism, create conditions for foreign travelers, and increase tourism infrastructure facilities. It was noted that there are opportunities to increase the tourist flow to Uzbekistan from Japan, including through development of civil aviation in all directions. In this context, the issues of establishing All Nippon Airlines flights to Samarkand, Bukhara, Urgench and other historical cities of Uzbekistan were discussed.