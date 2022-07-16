Virat Kohli responds to Babar Azam’s gesture of support
In his response to Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, former India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday thanked the batter for his gesture of support.
Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli penned: “Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best”.
— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 14, 2022
Babar was the one who initially displayed sportsmanship, and now Kohli has reacted to the skipper by demonstrating that sports has no boundaries.
It merits mention here that Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam had extended his support to former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is struggling with his form these days. He wrote, ““This too shall pass. Stay strong.”
