Vietnam assumes chairmanship

of ASEAN committee Islamabad

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The ASEAN Committee Islamabad (ACI) Chairmanship handing-over Ceremony took place On 21 July, at the Embassy of Viet Nam in Islamabad. Ambassador of Viet Nam Nguyen Tien Phong assumed the ACI Chairmanship from Ambassador of Thailand Chakkrid Krachaiwong.

The meeting also discussed the issues of aiming at strengthening ASEAN- Pakistan relations in all fields and sectors. The meeting was attended by the ACI member countries including Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar,

Brunei and Malaysia.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional grouping that aims to promote economic and security cooperation among its ten members: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

ASEAN was established in August 1967 with the purpose of accelerating the economic growth, social progress, and cultural development in the region, and promoting regional peace and stability.