Verification of over 600 special persons for Himmat Card completed

LODHRAN, SEP 01 (DNA) — The social welfare department has completed the verification processof over 600 special persons regarding Punjab government’s initiative ‘Himmat Card’ across the district. According to official sources, there were about 650 special persons in the district and the departmental teams were busy in door-to-door verification.

The teams have almost completed the verification process and the data would be forwarded to Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for further process. The board would send the compiled data to the Bank of Punjab for issuing Himmat Cards to the special persons, sources added.The registered special persons would get Rs 10,500 quarterly installment through the cards.The purpose of Himmat Card was to assist the vulnerable segment of the society.

The cards would be issued to those persons who were not fit for work after issuance of disability certificate from the medical board.The disabled persons were asked to submit applications with the social welfare department regarding new registration for Himmat Card.The medical board would thoroughly examine the applicant and then issue the disability certificate.

It’s worth mentioning here that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed between the Social Welfare department and the Bank of Punjab.The Bank of Punjab will issue ATM cards to special persons and through the Himmat Card, each special person across Punjab will receive Rs 10,500 quarterly.In the first phase, 40,000 individuals will receive the Himmat Cards while in the second phase, 25,000 more cards will be issued. Payments through the Himmat Card will be started by September 15th, sources added. —DNA