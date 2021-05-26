Vaccination of 19 and above also starts
ISLAMABAD: In today’s NCOC meeting NCOC decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above. This registration will start from tomorrow. So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for covid vaccination
