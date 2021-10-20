Uzbek envoy stresses people to contacts for regional connectivity

CGSS, Uzbek embassy organize roundtable

ISLAMABAD: A Roundtable conference was arranged to discuss “New Uzbekistan- New Elections”. The roundtable was jointly organized by Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan and Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad, Pakistan.

Aybek Arif Usmanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan in his opening remarks stated that people to people contact is very significant for regional connectivity. The economic cooperation is very important keeping in view the current global developments. HisExcellency also stated that Pakistan is the transit hub for international trade. Pakistan and Uzbekistan have promoted peace and stability in the region. At this occasion, special editions two magazines “Peace International”and “Diplomatic Focus”, devotedto Uzbekistan were also presented. His Excellencythanked and payed tribute to the journalist community of Pakistan for playing a vital role in further cementing the brotherly ties between both nations.

Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, CGSSstated that CGSS has taken several initiatives to promote Central & South Asia connectivity. CGSS has engaged various universities across Pakistan in this regard. Grand initiative of Central and South Asian regional connectivity by His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev has proved to be a milestone development for regional integration. Pakistan and Uzbekistan embarked on a new journey of prosperity, enhancing bilateral cooperation, joint ventures for regional peace and stability, and strengthening economic and strategic partnerships.

Major General Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery HI(M), (Retd) in his keynote speech stated that our countries and people have always been connected. Our bilateral ties including trade, culture, religion and people to people connectivity is enhancing with the passing time. He stated that all these initiatives are very important so that our youth gets to know each other. Therefore, interaction must be promoted between both the countries.

Dr. Zarmina Baloch, Assistant Professor. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University, Peshawar discussed His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s initiatives for regional connectivity. She stated that his visionary leadership has made it possible for the countries to connect and prosper.President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan due to his exceptional commercial diplomacy and inventive leadership has achieved greater regional connectivity.

Prof. Dr. Shabir Ahmad Khan, Director, Area Study Center (Russia, China & Central Asia), University of Peshawar stated that Pakistan will serve as a gateway for Uzbekistan. He explained why Uzbekistan is exceptional in Central Asia, he stated that Uzbekistan is a model of gradual reforms and prioritizing economy over politics and this model has mode Uzbekistan successful.

He stated that during the Presidency of Shavkat Mirziyoyev many issues have been resolved with consensus. He also praised His Excellency Aybek Arif Usmanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan for playing a leading role in Central and South Asia connectivity.He stated that smooth border crossing will ensure a good market and Uzbekistan has become the voice of all regional states.

The Roundtable was followed by the Book Launch ceremony that is compiled and published by CGSS on the idea of Central & South Asia Connectivity. The title of the book is “Shavkat Mirziyoyev – A Visionary Statesman”. This Book isa collection of Research Articles written by senior academicians from various universities of Pakistan and practitioners from various sectors. This is the first time that a Book of this kind has been published by any institute in Pakistan highlighting the fruitful initiatives of the Uzbek President and can prove to a cornerstone in promoting this vision globally.