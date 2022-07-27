Uzbek envoy calls on FM Bilawal

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Aybek Usmanov called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Both sides discussed matters related to bilateral and regional cooperation. The Foreign Minister appreciated the positive trajectory of relations in all areas particularly trade & investment and connectivity such as Trans-Afghan Railway Project.

The Uzbek Ambassador Aybek Usmanov thanked Pakistan for its support adding his country greatly valued ties with brotherly Pakistan. Both sides determined to further solidify bilateral relations.