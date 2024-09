Uzbek Ambassador Usmanov honored for strengthening Pakistan-Uzbekistan ties

ISLAMABAD, 23 SEPT (DNA) – The Outgoing Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Oybek Usmanov met President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr today.

During the meeting, President Zardari praised Ambassador Usmanov for his efforts in strengthening Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations and enhancing cooperation between the two nations.

Ambassador Usmanov expressed gratitude for the support he received during his tenure and reiterated his country’s commitment to further deepening ties with Pakistan.

The meeting marked a warm farewell to the ambassador, acknowledging his significant contributions to bilateral relations.