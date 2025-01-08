USA and Europe: Preparing to Deport Muslims

By: Qamar Bashir

Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

In his latest interview, Trump expressed his views on Islam and Muslim immigrants, stating, “Look at Paris. Look at London. Europe is no longer recognizable. I will never let that happen to the United States of America. There is unbelievable hatred against us in Islam, and we have to be very vigilant; we have to be very careful. We cannot allow people to come to our country who harbor this hatred of the United States.”

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter and rebranded it as X, the platform has shifted from being a space for balanced discourse to a tool increasingly used for political, religious, and propaganda purposes, spreading hatred, racial animosity, and extremist views. These extremist opinions promote division and sow discord in societies worldwide, exacerbating tensions and conflicts.

Elon Musk amplified Donald Trump’s sarcastic remarks about Prime Minister Trudeau, which had previously caused controversy, suggesting Canada could become the 51st state of the United States. Musk has also made other provocative statements, including a tweet insinuating the annexation of Greenland by the United States and another proposing a merger of the United Kingdom with the U.S. In yet another controversial tweet, Musk called for the King to dissolve the British Parliament over its alleged failure to address sex grooming gangs.

Emboldened by the momentum generated by figures like Trump and Elon Musk, particularly through X, the platform now serves as a channel for selective and biased hateful material. This skewed propaganda is gaining traction, generating significant pressure to push governments toward decisive actions against Muslims, including deportation. The targeted rhetoric against Islam and Muslims, often rooted in misrepresentation and prejudice, poses a severe threat to social harmony and the rights of individuals with origins in Islamic countries.

Encourged by Elon Musk and Trump, Geert Wilders, a leader of the Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV), used X to propagate his hateful five-step plan to address the “Islamization” of the Netherlands, reflecting his staunchly critical stance on Islam. His plan includes acknowledging Islam as incompatible with Dutch society, closing borders to immigrants from Muslim-majority countries, dismantling Islamic institutions such as mosques and schools, jailing or deporting Muslims who threaten violence, and refusing to give in to threats or intimidation from Islamist groups. He also proposed the publication of Cartoon portraying Mohammad (PBUH).

France has implemented stringent measures to regulate religious movements perceived as “cults,” primarily through the About-Picard Law of 2001. This law enables the dissolution of organizations deemed a threat to public order or individual freedoms and prosecutes leaders for offenses like fraud, psychological manipulation, or abuse. These laws unfairly stigmatize minority religions and restrict religious freedoms, often targeting smaller or newer movements.

Germany employs sect filters to monitor and restrict minority religious groups, most notably the Church of Scientology, citing concerns about their anti-democratic tendencies. These filters are used in employment, where job applicants, especially in businesses tied to government contracts, must declare they have no affiliation with targeted groups. Similar requirements exist in the public sector, including schools and civil service roles.

Under Elon Musk’s leadership, X has increasingly become a platform amplifying hate speech. This shift has provided fertile ground for hateful commentary and propaganda, emboldening extremists to spread venom against Muslims and their faith. Numerous comments highlight this disturbing trend, reflecting deeply entrenched animosity.

One user stated: “We want freedom, and it is our duty to speak out against rape, against grooming gangs, against Sharia law, against barbarism. Another added: ” GET RID OF THIS AWFUL MUSLIM LONDON MAYOR SADIQ KHAN; he is the reason for all this.”

The rhetoric escalates with blatantly racist remarks such as: “Let’s get RACE out of politics! WHITE COUNTRIES for WHITE PEOPLE! You can’t Make America (or Europe) GREAT Again unless you Make America (and Europe) WHITE Again!” Others propose extreme measures: “Destroy all mosques in Europe and ban Islam completely. Ban halal meat with immediate effect (they will deport themselves). Then, slowly, revoke citizenship and visas, deport them in groups. Freeze bank accounts, benefits, etc., to enforce.”

Some users invoked Geert Wilders’ five-step plan as a solution, with one warning: “Britain must start implementing Geert Wilders’ 5-step plan for Islam; otherwise, Prince William may probably be the last king of England (if at all), and Buckingham Palace will be converted into England’s (Islamland) Central Mosque.

One comment stated: “Some European countries can see the destruction of their nation, culture, values, and heritage by allowing Muslim immigrants to select their countries.” Asserting: “Anyone who openly seeks to impose Sharia law on a non-Muslim country is a TRAITOR and should be treated appropriately. Sharia would destroy all our hard-won freedoms and human rights.”

This vitriol extends to Muslims in Europe, with one comment demanding: “Muslims, get out of Holland! Leave for an Islamic country. The Netherlands is not an Islamic state. Go to an Islamic country and enjoy Islam.” Another cited the necessity of deportation: “Dutch authorities have no choice but to deport every Muslim thug who participated in the attack on peaceful soccer fans in Amsterdam.”

This flood of incendiary comments on X underscores how the platform has become a vehicle for fueling hatred, promoting division, and reinforcing dangerous stereotypes. By providing a space for such views to flourish unchecked, X risks becoming a catalyst for real-world discrimination, violence, and societal fragmentation.

Given that Muslims should be deported from Europe and the USA, European powers such as the Netherlands, Britain, and France had the “legitimate rights to destroy Muslim societies.” The Dutch controlled Indonesia, a predominantly Muslim region, for nearly 350 years (early 1600s–1949). Britain ruled over Muslim-majority regions like India, Pakistan, and parts of the Middle East for almost 200 years, while France dominated North Africa and parts of the Middle East for over 130 years, with Algeria under its control from 1830 to 1962. They killed over 6.95 million Muslims, leaving behind a legacy of instability, exploiting resources, dismantling local governance, and leaving many nations impoverished and divided.

