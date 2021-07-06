US pullout over 90% complete: Pentagon

Agencies

Washington: The withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan is more than 90 percent completed, the Pentagon’s Central Command announced Tuesday.

CentCom said it had officially handed over seven former US bases to the Afghan security forces and had evacuated the equivalent of nearly 1,000 C-17 air freighter loads of equipment from the country, ahead of the September deadline to complete the pullout.

On Friday US forces handed over the sprawling Bagram air base north of Kabul, the main center of US military operations in the country for most of the past two decades of conflict.

Tuesday’s announcement underscored that most of the process of withdrawing US military and civilian personnel ordered by President Joe Biden in April had been completed.