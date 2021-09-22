US, PAK HEALTH OFFICIALS OBSERVE DONATED PFIZER VACCINATIONS

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 22 (DNA) – Today, representatives from the U.S. Embassy, Islamabad, along with Government of Pakistan Health officials, visited a Pakistani vaccination center to witness firsthand the utilization of some of the recently-arrived 10.3 million life-saving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by the United States. As of today, the United States has donated almost 15.8 million COVID-19 vaccinations to the Pakistani people.

The U.S. Embassy representatives, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Richard Snelsire and Acting Mission Director of the United States Agency for International Development Michael Nehrbass, spoke with Pakistani healthcare workers and several Pakistani citizens at the Mass Vaccination Center in Islamabad about their experiences with the vaccination process and the importance of immunizations.

“The U.S. government is delivering on our promise to stand with the people of Pakistan as they continue the fight against COVID-19,” said U.S. Embassy Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Richard Snelsire. “These vaccines, delivered straight from the best pharmaceutical facilities in the United States, are a crucial step toward us all regaining our normal lives and moving beyond the pandemic. The United States is proud to partner with the Pakistani government and health care professionals to get these jabs straight into the arms of the neediest Pakistani people.”

The recent donation of over 10.3 million vaccines is part of the 500 million Pfizer doses the United States purchased this summer to deliver to 92 countries worldwide, including Pakistan, to fulfill President Joe Biden’s commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines around the world and supercharge the global fight against the pandemic.