US Consul General meets Chief Secretary Sindh

By Nazir Siyal

KARACHI: Consul General of United States in Karachi Mark stroh held a meeting with Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah at Sindh Secretariat on Friday. The US delegation also included Political and Economic Chief Alexandra Zetel, Zack Zetel and others. During the meeting, bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual interest were discussed. During the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah informed the US delegation regarding education, trade, economic and social developments in Sindh.



During the meeting, the US delegation appreciated the steps taken in the field of health in Sindh specially Gambit Institute in Sindh regarding health. The US delegation agreed to extend its support for the welfare of people of Sindh. The US Consul General Mark stroh said he would create opportunities for the US Investors for the development of special economic zones in Sindh.



US Consul General Mark stroh expressed his interest in enhancing academic ties between Pakistani and US universities.

During the meeting infrastructure development of Karachi and other issues were also discussed.

Chief Secretary Sindh presented Sindhi Topi and Ajrak to the US delegation.