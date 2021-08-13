US Charge d’ Affairs meets COAS Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, AUG 13 /DNA/ – Angela Aggeler, United States (US) Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain long term & multi-domain enduring relationship with US. COAS reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to Afghan Peace Process and will continue to work with all stakeholders for a peaceful settlement. The US dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous support for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both the countries.