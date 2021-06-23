US blocks 36 Iranian websites for spreading disinformation
The United States has blocked 36 Iranian news websites for allegedly spreading disinformation and violence.
The US administration has taken the step amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran over revival of a nuclear deal.
Meanwhile, Iran has warned the United States that closure of 33 Iranian websites would be harmful to ongoing talks for the revival of landmark nuclear deal.
In a statement, an official of the Iranian government described the US step as repression of freedom of expression.
