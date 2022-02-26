Kyiv: The current updates from Embassy of Pakistan Ukraine are mentioned below:

62 people including 21 family members of Embassy staff already evacuated59 people are on the border crossing (Ukraine-Poland border)79 people are on the way to borders now (67 students towards Ukraine-Poland border and 12 family members of Embassy staff towards Ukraine-Romania border)104 Students from Kharkiv are on train arriving midday 20 Students are being evacuated from Kyiv on bus arranged by Embassy.