Saturday, February 26, 2022
Main Menu

Updates from Embassy of Pakistan Ukraine

| February 26, 2022

Kyiv: The current updates from Embassy of Pakistan Ukraine are mentioned below:

62 people including 21 family members of Embassy staff already evacuated59 people are on the border crossing (Ukraine-Poland border)79 people are on the way to borders now (67 students towards Ukraine-Poland border and 12 family members of Embassy staff towards Ukraine-Romania border)104 Students from Kharkiv are on train arriving midday 20 Students are being evacuated from Kyiv on bus arranged by Embassy.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

ICCI calls for resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict

ISLAMABAD, FEB 26 /DNA/ – The business community during a meeting at Islamabad Chamber ofRead More

PAJCCI submits report on high impact issues

ISLAMABAD, FEB 26 /DNA/ – At PAJCCI’s recently held Stakeholder’s meeting in Islamabad, Zubair Motiwala;Read More

Comments are Closed