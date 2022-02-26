Updates from Embassy of Pakistan Ukraine
Kyiv: The current updates from Embassy of Pakistan Ukraine are mentioned below:
62 people including 21 family members of Embassy staff already evacuated59 people are on the border crossing (Ukraine-Poland border)79 people are on the way to borders now (67 students towards Ukraine-Poland border and 12 family members of Embassy staff towards Ukraine-Romania border)104 Students from Kharkiv are on train arriving midday 20 Students are being evacuated from Kyiv on bus arranged by Embassy.
« Azerbaijan MOFA statement on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide (Previous News)
(Next News) PAJCCI submits report on high impact issues »
Related News
ICCI calls for resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict
ISLAMABAD, FEB 26 /DNA/ – The business community during a meeting at Islamabad Chamber ofRead More
PAJCCI submits report on high impact issues
ISLAMABAD, FEB 26 /DNA/ – At PAJCCI’s recently held Stakeholder’s meeting in Islamabad, Zubair Motiwala;Read More
Comments are Closed