UNSG condemns attack on peacekeepers serving with UN mission in Mali
NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condemned in the strongest terms the attack on peacekeepers serving with the UN mission in Mali.
Stéphane Dujarric, the Spokesman of the UN Secretary General, in a statement said that Antonio Guterres has recalled that attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law and that sanctions can be applied against those responsible.
He called on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying and promptly holding to account the perpetrators of this heinous attack.
Related News
Bangsamoro awaits interim gov’t extension
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will personally meet the Senate president and Congress Speaker to decideRead More
ATC judge killed along with wife, children in Swabi attack
SWABI, Apr 04 (DNA): An anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge was on Sundaykilled along with hisRead More
Comments are Closed